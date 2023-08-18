Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 7 Release date, time & spoiler speculation

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 7 will surely be a lot more promising due to the unexpected yet thrilling events that happened in the previous episode.

In the last episode, seeing Rukia in her mesmerizing form after she used her Bankai, fans started calling the latest season peak fiction.

Twitter is flooded with posts from the fandom talking about how beautiful were the visual effects of the sixth episode of Bleach TYBW Part 2.

Besides that, in episode 6, we also saw many fan-favorite characters, including the main protagonist Ichigo returning to the Soul Society. Well, that’s enough to get us thrilled for the following episodes.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 7: Release date and time

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 7 will get released on Saturday, August 19, 2023, on Disney Plus and Hulu for International fans, while Japanese fans can get their hands on the episode the same day on Tokyo TV at 11:00 PM JST. The streaming platforms will get the episode at the below timings:

7:30am PDT

8:30am Mountain Timing

9:30am CDT

10:30am Eastern Timing

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

9:00pm Indian Timing

Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 7: What to Expect?

Bleach TYBW Part 2’s upcoming episode will majorly focus on Kenpachi Zaraki and Gremmy Thoumeaux. The duo will be seen setting up a stage for an upcoming battle. The episode will also shed some light on Gremmy, who continuously says that he can create anything with his imagination. So, who is he exactly, and if he is this much strong, will he be able to fight the robust Kenpachi? Well, we’ll have to wait for the upcoming episode to get some answers.

What happened in Bleach TYBW Part 2 Episode 6?

After completing training at the royal palace, Ichigo returns to the Soul Society. He instructs Mayuri and Kisuke to handle the enemy until he arrives at the location. On the other side, Uryu gets shocked seeing how Cang Du got executed at the hands of Jugram Haschwalth.

Rukia also completed her training, and now, it was time for her to showcase her abilities. Well, she proves to be a worthy warrior as she uses her Zanpakuto to its maximum capacity and overwhelms Nodt in the fight.

