Every anime sequel coming out in 2024

2024 is almost here, and every anime fan is looking forward to starting the Winter 2024 season with the new releases. However, besides the new shows, several ongoing series will also return in the coming year.

2023 has been fantastic for anime fans, thanks to shows like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, and more. However, it’s almost time to bid farewell to the Fall 2023 anime season.

Winter 2024 will be incredible because much-awaited shows like Solo Leveling will premiere in January. However, the community is also excited for some of their favorite shows to return with new episodes.

Series like BLEACH and My Hero Academia have been absent from our screens for too long. Fortunately, these two, among many others, are set to return with new seasons in 2024.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict

The Bleach universe is about to enter its final showdown. The fight between the Soul Society and the Yhwach’s army will finally end. In JUMP Festa 2024, we saw the upcoming part’s cinematic trailer featuring the most significant highlights.

While the conflict between Ichigo and Yhwach will be the main draw of the final part of Bleach TYBW Part 3, the trailer revealed that several new and recurring characters will get their share of importance.

Release Date/Window: TBA

My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia has been one of the most beloved anime. That’s why whenever any of its seasons ends, fans become curious to know about the upcoming seasons. For instance, when the finale episode of the sixth season concluded in March 2023, fans started scrolling every social media platform to find out the details of the upcoming season.

MHA Season 7 will majorly feature the Star and Stripe arc that will serve as a stage setter for the grand finale. It will bring the World’s strongest hero, Star and Stripe, who will be an asset to All Might in the battle against All For One.

Release Date: May 4, 2024

Demon Slayer Season 4

2024 will be a treat for every Demon Slayer fan, as the anime is all set to return with a new, vibrant season full of well-choreographed action sequences. Besides that, like the previous ones, this season will also definitely bring many surprising revelations and backstories for the fandom.

After bidding goodbye to the residents of Swordsmith Village, Tanjiro approaches Stone Hashira, who must train him for the upcoming deadly battles. Even though it won’t be easy for Tanjiro to excel in the training sessions in one go, he must not give up. On the other hand, he must also protect his sister from the demon lord Muzan as he is desperate to learn about her whereabouts.

Release Window: Spring 2024

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture is the new addition to the mecha anime franchise, originally created by Studio Sunrise. Despite not having a manga, Code Geass became a fan favorite after the first anime series was released.

Well, the positive reception of the series led to the season’s renewal. Later, the events of both seasons were condensed into three trilogy movies. Now, in the coming year, we will witness the sequel Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, inspired by the original series.

Release Window: May 2024

Rurouni Kenshin Revival Season 2

Rurouni Kenshin is a popular animanga series from the ’90s, but when the series was revived with a modern touch in 2023, it gained even more popularity comparatively. The anime series was produced by LIDEN FILMS.

Sword-fighting anime are already famous within the community, and Rurouni Kenshin falls under that category. Even though the Remake didn’t create as much hype as it should’ve, it still garnered a cult following. The second season was announced at Jump Festa 2024, where the creators also confirmed that it will feature the Kyoto arc from the manga series.

Release Date/Window: TBA

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Classroom of the Elite is one of the most loved psychological thriller anime series with unexpected plot twists in every term. The series’ main protagonist can make you fall into a dilemma with his actions. For the unacquainted, Ayanokoji is one such lead character who comes with a twisted personality.

The anime has blessed the community with two outstanding seasons, and now, finally, the third season will be gracing our screens in 2024. Well, one primary reason the fandom gets excited for the anticipated season is that we might get a clear picture of Ayanokoji’s intentions.

Release Date: January 3, 2024

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

Mashle: Magic and Muscles was a surprise hit of 2023. Nobody imagined a Harry Potter parody to get this popular, but after a few episodes, everyone realized that there’s so much more to Mashle than what meets the eye.

The series grabbed everyone’s attention because of its quirky humor and insane action scenes. The series features some of the best hand-to-hand combat while also featuring some magic. Now, the series is all set to make a comeback in 2024. The second season will feature the Divine Visionary Selection Arc, which will also introduce two new antagonists.

Release Date: January 6, 2024

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Part 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was the most beautiful anime series of 2023, period. The series became popular because of its immensely beautiful animation scenes. The series features a massive world that surprises you at every turn. Our protagonist, Frieren, went on a captivating adventure in Season 1 and met some interesting companions.

It’s a beautiful yet heart-breaking tale that teaches you companionship and the importance of letting go. And, well, the series will return with its second part to continue that journey with Frieren.

Release Date: January 5, 2024

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Reincarnation is a favorite concept for the Isekai genre, as we’ve seen several anime series touching or playing around that concept. However, none of those were as popular as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

The series is sitting at an 8.14 rating on MyAnimeList with more than 800k votes, and that’s more than enough reason for you to watch this series if you haven’t already. After reincarnating in another realm and becoming a Slime, Satoru Mikami comes across several challenges that make this journey interesting for fans. Now, everyone is eager to see what more adventures await for Satoru in Season 3.

Release Window: April 2024

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

Here’s another anime series that focuses on Reincarnation, and just like Reincarnated as a Slime, Mushoku Tensei is also incredibly popular. In a sense, Mushoku Tensei is a lot like Frieren in terms of animation and world-building.

Season 1 of Mushoku Tensei came out in 2021, and several fans instantly considered it their anime of the year just because of how beautiful it was. The animation was captivating, the voice acting was incredible, and, of course, the story was engaging. So far, the second season has been equally impressive, but we’ll have to wait until next year for the season’s return with Part 2.

Release Window: April 2024

You can watch these series either on Netflix or Crunchyroll. Also, you can check out our other anime stories here.