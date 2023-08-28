Bleach TYBW: Who is Giselle Gewelle?

In the latest episode of Bleach: TYBW, we got to see Giselle Gewelle, along with her three comrades, going against our protagonist Ichigo. So, who exactly is she? Well, here’s the answer.

After Bleach TYBW Part 2 gave us one of the biggest confrontations between two powerful characters, Kenpachi and Gremmy, every fan started to wonder what more the upcoming episodes would have to offer.

Well, the latest episode did not disappoint fans as it involved the Quincy girls in the fight against Kenpachi. One of the girls that grabbed every fan’s attention was, of course, Giselle Gewelle.

This is not the first time we have seen an anime character, especially an antagonist, flaunting cheerful and light-hearted packaging to hide their sinister motives.

Who is Giselle Gewelle in Bleach TYBW?

Giselle Gewelle is a Sternritter who comes with the title of ‘The Zombie.’ She is someone who you may feel is innocent, but don’t fall for her naïve looks, as she is one of the most manipulative and dangerous members of Wandenreich’s Sternritter group.

Giselle always has a goofy expression on her face that doesn’t allow her opponents to learn about her real personality. For instance, in the latest episode, the Shinigami army did not take her seriously, and they were all killed by the Quincy girl in seconds.

She comes with a potent blood that zombifies anyone who comes in contact with it. The only ones who can remain unaffected by this are Giselle’s living and breathing allies. However, if Giselle decides to increase the number of members in her “walking dead” army, she doesn’t even show mercy while killing her own comrades. And once they are dead, she can easily make them a part of her army. Moreover, she has a healing power that makes her an invincible foe.

Ever since she came into the picture, the rumors about her gender identity have grabbed a lot of attention from fans. She looks and dresses like a woman, and the comments of several characters of the franchise state that she is indeed a transgender woman.

Who has voiced Giselle Gewelle in Bleach TYBW?

Giselle Gewelle has been voiced by Nao Touyama in Bleach TYBW. Touyama is a 31-year-old Japanese voice actor who has given her voice to several anime characters, including Sibylla from Spy Kyoushitsu Season 2, Marina Yonekura from Shiroi Suna no Aquatope, and more.

