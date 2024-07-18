Chihiro’s mother still remains a mystery to fans, but Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono has confirmed he will introduce her.

Kagurabachi is one of the most popular new-gen manga series. The debut caused a lot of hype among Shonen fans and even after more than 40 chapters, the story is still going strong. The role of Kagurabachi has an elegantly streamlined look with a lot of mystical charm. There’s some wild swordplay, which Shonen lovers will always love.

Article continues after ad

The revenge story follows Chihiro Rokuhira, who sets on a quest to collect the enchanted swords stolen from his late father. However, the enemies he’s up against are stronger than anyone he’s ever fought. The manga features several interactions between Chihiro and his father, Kunishige.

However, there’s no mention of Chihiro’s mother. Since his childhood, Chihiro’s only family was his father. He was a renowned swordsmith known for his unique method of crafting special katana.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to a popular Kagurabachi account on Twitter/X, “In the Japan Expo Q&A with Takeru-sensei, he was asked, ‘Where is Chihiro’s mom?’ He answered that he would write about her in a future volume. So, this confirms her importance to the story.”

Fans are already curious about the new character. One user wrote, “I wonder what kind of person she is. She must be a kind and good person.”

“I think she is one of the magic sword wielders or that Kamunabi director,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Another fan also wrote, “On Reddit and 4chan people believe that she is a soldier, some think that she is Hishaku who appeared in chapter 2 and others that she is an Enten user, but no one considers that Kamunabi leader to be Chihiro’s mother.”

For more of the finest anime on offer, check out our lists of the best short anime, highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2024, most underrated anime of 2023, and the best anime like One Piece.

Article continues after ad