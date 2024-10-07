Black Clover ending is almost here as manga reaches final battle

Popular fantasy manga Black Clover is about to end as it reaches the Final Battle and shares new updates about the upcoming chapters.

The battle against the devils is far from over even in the ongoing arc of Black Clover, where Lucious is the primary antagonist. He defeats the other half of Lucifero and consumes the devil’s heart. Chapter 373 was released on August 7, 2024, and since then, the release date of another chapter wasn’t confirmed until now.

We see the Silva siblings uniting together to defeat their mother Paladin Acier Silva. They finally defeat her and strengthen their bond. After a brief hiatus, the manga will release three chapters at once, consisting of 61 pages in total.

Shonen Jump News on Twitter/X shares, “Jump GIGA 2024 AUTUMN Preview in Issue #45. Black Clover reaches its ‘Final Battle’ with 3 new chapters and 61 pages. ‘Maou-sama wa Ase o Kaku’ by Kento Amemiya will receive a Color Page. The magazine will release on November 15, 2024.”

Since the manga ending is closer than ever, fans certainly have mixed reactions to it but most of them believe it will still take a while for the conclusion to happen.

One fan writes, “BC fans I wouldn’t worry about it saying ‘final battle’ all of these editor texts are just advertisements to say Black Clover is in its ‘final arc’ we’re also around 40 pages short for the new volume anyway including these chapters so it’s not ending soon.”

“Prediction for what’s next after these 3 chaps, as you all know there are many things left before the main and last battle happens so the next thing we are going to see is a small flashback arc, which will cover all plot holes and will answer our questions,” writes another.

One more fan chimes in, “Reminder to all BC fans: The series is not going to end until all plot points has been resolved. Ex: Adramelech, Astaroth, Heavenly Maiden, Earth Spirit, Yami clan and siblings, etc.”

