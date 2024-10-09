Oshi no Ko announces final chapter release date

Oshi no Ko is heading towards its conclusion as the manga has just announced the release date of its final chapter, so here’s what you need to know.

Oshi no Ko is a popular idol manga and anime show featuring the darkness of the entertainment industry. The anime made its grand debut in 2023 and easily topped the popularity charts with overwhelming numbers.

The second season has just concluded on October 6, 2024, as the studio already confirmed a third installment. While the anime continues on, the manga has just announced its finale release date. The manga currently has 162 chapters and will draw its conclusion in Chapter 166.

Article continues after ad

The final arc, Toward the Stars and Dreams, follows the aftermath of the movie The 15-Year Lie. The members of B-Komachi pursue their aspirations and plan their next steps, culminating in a final showdown with Hikaru Kamiki and the disclosure of the entire scope of the conspiracy.

Article continues after ad

One popular account adds, “The final Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be published on Nov 14, 2024, in Weekly Young Jump magazine! Final volume 16 will be released on Dec 18, 2024!”

Article continues after ad

Fans definitely have mixed reactions as some expected the ending to be sooner than they wanted while others are sad to bid farewell to their favorite manga. “I was starting to wonder when we were getting this announcement because the last couple of chapters felt very climatic and final,” shares one fan.

Another shares, “4 chapters left? Idk what Aka wants to do but please don’t botch it man I’m begging you.”

“Outside of 1 part of the story, front to back, OnK has been an incredible ride. Looking forward to seeing what Aka does next,” a third one chimes in.

Article continues after ad

Don’t forget to check out the complete Fall 2024 anime schedule, and our guides on Sakamoto Days, Dragon Ball Daima, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.