Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2: Release date, time & where to watch

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 will arrive on our screens soon – here, you can get information about its release date, time, and the streaming platform that will make the new episodes available to you.

Baki Season 1 Part 1 featured the revival of a man named Pickle, who comes from the Jurassic Era. The man was sent to Japan to face several fighters, who were defeated by him easily. However, when he came across Baki, he found him to be a potent fighter whom he must fight. In the ring, Baki was the one to dominate the fight until he decided to win on the basis of his stamina. Well, it’s obvious no matter how much strength Baki has, it’s not easy to challenge a dinosaur hunter.

After giving us an action-packed first part, Baki Hanma is returning with Part 2 of its second season, which will feature the biggest face-off in the history of the series. Baki will be seen fighting his own father, Yujiro Hanma, who is an even stronger fighter than him.

However, as Baki has faced several substantial opponents in the past, we may see him give a tough ride to Yujiro.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 will be released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12:00am Pacific Time. Below, we have given a time schedule that must be followed by Baki Hanma’s fans residing in other time zones:

12:00am PDT

2:00am CDT

3:00am EDT

8:00am British Time

9:00am European Time

12:30pm IST

3:00pm Philippine Time

4:30pm Australian Time

Where to watch Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 will arrive on Netflix.

The first part of the anime’s exciting season was released in July on the same platform, and now, the streaming giant is all set to add its highly-awaited second part.

The first part of Baki Hanma Season 2 had 13 episodes, and the upcoming part is speculated to have 12-13 episodes, putting an end to Baki’s story by featuring his biggest fight in the series. Besides that, like the previous part, we may get all the episodes of the second part dropped altogether on Netflix.

