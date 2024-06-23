Billie Eilish gets special Attack on Titan illustration from Hajime Isayama

Billie Eilish is currently on the press circuit promoting her new album, and she was welcomed to Japan with a bespoke sketch from Hajime Isayama, creator of Attack on Titan.

Hit Me Hard and Soft, the latest record from Billie Eilish, came out on May 24, 2024, and she’s been travelling the world to promote the release. Her arrival in Japan came with a unique welcome package that included a special picture of the Survey Corps in Attack on Titan from Hajime Isayama, with Eilish herself among their ranks.

The hand-drawn picture includes Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, standing below a massive Titan, and then Eilish, holding some Omni-Directional Mobility Gear. She fits right in, honestly.

It’s a fitting gift, since Eilish has made references to her love of the anime show before. In 2021, she wore an Attack on Titan shirt during a show in Austin, Texas, and she’s sported shirts from Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, and other classic franchises to boot.

The popstar is in good company as a fan of the medium. Megan Thee Stallion has cosplayed as Jujutsu Kaisen characters before, while Ariana Grande actually has a Spirited Away tattoo. I’ve no doubt both might be a little jealous of Eilish getting a personal sketch for a legendary mangaka.

Ultimately, this all speaks to the unrelenting surge in popularity anime is enjoying around the world. Time was, being such a fan was not something to brag about. Thankfully, times have changed.

Eilish embarks on her Hit Me Hard and Sort world tour starting in September 2024, with dates in Canada, the US, Australia, Europe, the UK, and Ireland. If you’re going, keep an eye out for any references to your favorite anime icon. Check out our upcoming anime list for possible recommendations you can can shout at Billie, too.