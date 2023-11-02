Attack on Titan Season 4 final episode receives spectacular new character illustrations

Attack on Titan Season 4 will be released on November 4, 2023, and fans can’t hold their breath whenever a new glimpse of something related to the series surfaces. Well, recently, new character illustrations have emerged on the Internet, and we are here to let you know about them.

The world that was created by Hajime Isayama in 2009 is going to end in 2023, and every anime fan is curious to witness the fate of Eren Yaeger as he embarks on a journey of destruction.

At the start of AoT, we met a kid who was happily living with his parents and Mikasa, whom he rescued from the hooligans who killed her parents. Later, when he witnessed his mother getting eaten by a huge Titan, he joined the forces of the Scout regiment to kill every monster in existence. Over the years, he fought many threats, but eventually, he became the biggest threat that humanity has ever faced.

Fans know that Eren needs to be stopped, but we surely can’t wait to see our good old Eren back on the screens.

New Attack on Titan Season 4 illustrations leave fans “gushing”

Attack on Titan Season 4’s finale episode is a few days away from its release, and everyone has already started scrolling down the Internet in search of new information/key visuals/trailers of the awaited episode. When the final trailer of the episode was released a few days before, we understood what the characters would look like.

However, recently, the illustrations of Eren, Jean, Levi, and Erwin became the reason why fans are even more excited to watch the finale. Apart from our main character, every fan has been awestruck seeing how beautiful the designs make Levi and Erwin look.

Moreover, Attack on Titan Season 4 illustrations of Pieck was also released recently, and it was so unique that fans were unable to recognize the character. While some fans were confidently saying that it was Mikasa, others realized that it was Pieck. In the illustration, we can see Pieck biting her finger to transform into the Cart Titan.

