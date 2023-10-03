Attack on Titan author announces new Bad Boy manga

Attack on Titan never goes out of trend; of course, it enjoys the fame it has accumulated over the years. And now, the community is going restless when Hajime Isayama has announced a new manga titled Bad Boy.

Attack on Titan anime is approaching its climax, and the manga series has already concluded in 2021. So, fans who were unhappy with it wished to reach another conclusion.

When the recent rumor regarding 18 new pages from Isayama emerged on social media, fans believed it to be something regarding the new ending.

However, it’s not what it seemed at first, as the official statement from Isayama states otherwise. Here’s everything you need to know about the new announcement.

Hajime Isayama brings a new manga titled Bad Boy to the Attack on Titan universe

On Monday, October 2, 2023, news surfaced that an 18-page Volume 35 will be added to the Attack on Titan franchise along with an art book, and both of these will be released on April 30, 2024.

Well, on October 3, 2023, another piece of news emerged, confusing the fandom by affirming that Hajime Isayama is working on a new manga for the art book, and it will be included in the same Volume. Fans started assuming things because there was no confirmed news regarding the manga. Some believed that it must be an initiative by Hajime to satisfy the fandom by giving Attack on Titan a proper ending.

However, the official sources finally broke their silence and revealed that this will be a new manga titled Bad Boy. It will be a part of Volume 35 and focus on the art book’s illustrations.

Besides that, Hajime also revealed that as he doesn’t hold any expertise in drawing, he has hired an expert who will take care of the drawings in the art book once he is done outlining the figures.

