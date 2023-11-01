Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama apologizes for final episode

The countdown for Attack on Titan final episode has already begun, but creator Hajime Isayama apologizes for it. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The long wait is finally over as Attack on Titan anime is heading towards its grand ending. The manga debuted in 2009 and generated worldwide controversy, with its ending in 2021. Many fans were disappointed with how everything played out in the end.

Although there were some who felt the tragic ending was justified. Mangaka Hajime Isayama was especially anxious about the fate of the series as he apologized for the ending. Nonetheless, that doesn’t change the fact that the story itself is spectacular.

And after over a decade, the series is finally about to deliver its final episode. MAPPA has gathered quite some positive responses for the stellar animation. Now that the ending is about to premiere, Hajime Isayama shares his thoughts while also apologizing to MAPPA.

What Hajime Isayama has to say about Attack on Titan final episode

The official website of Attack on Titan anime posts comments from the mangaka, director, and song artists. Hajime Isayama shares, “ It’s been 10 years since the TV anime started. Thank you very much for sticking with us through all that time.

“The climax scene that happens in the last half of the final season was very hard to draw in the original manga, as well, so I couldn’t help but think, “This is going to be rough for MAPPA.

“MAPPA is probably thinking, ‘Please stop.’ I’m sorry, MAPPA. I’m really sorry.” Even then, I’m very excited to see how it’ll turn out in the anime. Also, this time, by my request, I got to draw a little bit of the rough draft toward the end. Please watch until the end.”

The finale will drop on November 5 with an 85-minute-long episode. It will be globally available on Crunchyroll after its broadcast in Japan.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of the series is, “Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress.

“Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!”

