Attack on Titan reveals unexpected connection between Levi’s awakening & his mother

The new Attack on Titan spin-off manga reveals an unexpected connection between Levi’s awakening and his mother.

Hajime Isayama recently released a new Attack on Titan one-shot manga focusing on Levi Ackerman. The one-shot, titled Bad Boy, was released on April 30, 2024, as a part of the new AOT art book, Attack on Titan Artbook: Fly. However, the book was released exclusively in Japan.

Levi Ackerman is a tragic character in Attack on Titan. Despite being the strongest soldier of humanity, his life hasn’t been anything but painful. While he suffered the loss of countless subordinates during his time in the Survey Corps, his life before was even worse.

Article continues after ad

The true extent of it is revealed in Bad Boy. The one-shot shows the beautiful relationship between Levi and his mother Kuchel before her untimely death. Another detail the manga finally reveals is how Levi awakened his Ackerman powers.

Levi’s awakening in Attack on Titan came after Kuchel died and Levi was left as an orphan in the cruel underground city. A group of men beat him and were ready to sell him off like his mother. While this was frightening enough, it wasn’t until they harmed Kuchel’s memories that Levi awakened his true power.

Article continues after ad

When the men took away his mother’s teacup, the only thing left of her, Levi finally unleashed the true potential he had as an Ackerman. Thanks to his awakening, Levi, despite being just a child with malnutrition, fought the men off and tore one’s face with just his fingers. The panels are intense and grotesque, portraying the frightening ability Levi possesses.

Article continues after ad

During the serialization of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama revealed that an Ackerman’s awakening comes when they are extremely frightened or in grave danger. For Levi, it’s incensed by both, as well as his deep love for his mother. He reached his true potential trying to protect his mother’s last keepsake.

The emotional revelation of Levi’s awakening makes Bad Boy a must-read for all Attack on Titan fans. However, the one-shot is only being released in physical copies and solely in Japan right now. The global release date of the manga as well as its online release is yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the new Attack on Titan takes its time releasing globally, you can find the answer to whether Mikasa marries after Eren’s death or who Ymir is and what her powers are. Maybe you’d like to know whether Zeke dies or if Mikasa frees Ymir in Attack on Titan too.