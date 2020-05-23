How to get gold roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Gold roses are one of the prettiest flower types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but you can only get them with a very specific method. Here's everything you need to know.

Growing hybrids in Animal Crossing is an art that only serious green thumbed gardeners can master. It requires a knowledge of colors, plant types, and in some cases, relies on genetics to spawn certain ones – it's a science!

Gold roses have been a staple of many towns since they first appeared in Wild World for the Nintendo DS in 2005, largely due to their rare nature and also as a 'humblebrag' to make your village stand out above the rest – why would you plant regular flowers when you can have gold ones?

How to grow gold roses in New Horizons

First thing's first, you'll need a golden watering can. Isabelle gives you the DIY recipe after you achieve a 5 star island rating – the guide for which can be found here.

Read More: How to increase hybrid flower spawns in New Horizons

After that, you'll need to breed red roses together in order to spawn some black ones. It doesn't work with any other color, you need black specifically and they only appear by using reds.

Once you've got yourself some black ones, plant them in a checkerboard pattern just like you would when trying to get any other sort of hybrid. Then water them with your golden can and wait a day to see if any appear.

Each gold rose sells for 1,000 Bells, so it's definitely worth trying to breed them in bulk for a way to make money to pay off Tom Nook's home loan.

If you're interested in breeding other hybrids as well, check out our guide here. It tells you everything you need to know about which flowers are needed for each type and color.