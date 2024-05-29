SteveWillDoIt calls MrBeast a “f*cking loser” for not helping get YouTube channel unbanned

SteveWillDoIt slammed MrBeast in a heated tirade on X, calling the influencer a “f*cking loser” who “ignored” him when he asked the YouTube star for help after his channel got banned.

SteveWillDoIt is a prominent content creator and member of the Nelk Boys whose YouTube channel was permanently banned in 2022 due to gambling concerns.

Since then, Steve has moved to Rumble… but he claims he lacked some major help from another big influencer during his battle with YouTube.

On May 28, Steve called out YouTube’s second most-subscribed creator, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, alleging that he didn’t respond when he asked for help amidst his conflict with the platform years ago.

“MrBeast is a f*cking loser, guy doesn’t care about helping people actually,” Steve wrote. “We were in group chat talking about my YouTube videos a month before my channel got deleted. When I reached out to get help, he ignored me. Just shows he truly doesn’t care about helping people. My opinion. Could be wrong.”

That was just the beginning of a string of other tweets slamming the YouTube star, where he claimed MrBeast “only cares about views” and that he “genuinely” doesn’t think Donaldson is a “nice person.”

“The guy is a fake phony loser. MY OPINION and I could be wrong 100%. I legit can’t be wrong. I’m not 100% sure, but my gut feeling is saying he is a bad person,” Steve continued.

Steve is just the latest person to publicly call out MrBeast, a figure known for his charitable endeavors like paying for 1,000 people’s cataract surgeries and cochlear implants — moves that put the YouTuber under criticism from netizens who felt these were merely performative acts meant to fund his pocketbook.

MrBeast has hit back at these points, calling out his critics in a biting tweet back in 2023. “Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money,” he wrote. “Me – Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny. Twitter – MrBeast bad.”

While plenty of other high-profile creators have come to MrBeast’s defense, the YouTuber continues to be a divisive figure in the space. However, he continues his charitable work on his secondary channel, MrBeast Philanthropy, the latest video of which focused on The Ron Clark Academy, a non-profit middle school, which MrBeast and partners paid for 200 teachers to attend to learn from its educators.

Steve’s comments come on the heels of MrBeast’s latest project, a website called Viewstats that gives netizens and in-depth look into YouTube statistics across any channel on the platform… something Steve didn’t seem impressed by.

MrBeast isn’t the only major personality to get hit with Steve’s wrath, by far. In early May, the Nelk influencer called out rapper 6ix9ine in a viral video, calling him a “deadbeat dad” and giving his daughter $100,000.