MrBeast under fire for ‘curing blindness’ video as viewers argue he only wants YouTube growth

MrBeast has been called out across social media for allegedly only seeking YouTube growth in his latest video about curing blind individuals.

Well-known YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has a history of doing fantastical and amazing things. From walking on water to hosting his very own Squid Game competition, MrBeast is one of the biggest creators on the video-sharing platform.

He has used that popularity in various philanthropic ways, usually releasing videos to coincide with them, even going so far as to have a channel dedicated to his philanthropic efforts. Videos such as “Giving $1,000,000 Of Food To People In Need” and “I Gave $200,000 To People Who Lost Their Jobs” achieve millions of views on his channel, as MrBeast looks to aid those who he can.

However, his recent efforts to cure blind individuals resulted in him catching fire recently, despite his good-intentions. The video titled, “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time” has over 40 million views at the time of writing, just hours after going live. Given its viral traction, we’ve already seen major discourse around it on Twitter.

Many individuals have found the video to give off a rather uncanny feeling, going as so far to call the video “demonic”.

Twitter users have also accused MrBeast of only producing and creating the video as a means to further his YouTube empire and profit from it. Stating that “He just makes people dance on camera for basic human needs so he can make millions. It’s weird.”

Meanwhile, others have defended MrBeast vehemently, calling out such negative reactions to the video, essentially stating that the other side is just complaining about anything.

Finally, some individuals have created a nuanced stance on it, as the video has seemingly underlined issues with the American healthcare system, an argument even Hasan commented on. However, a combination of factors within the video alongside these issues has left people feeling “viscerally wrong.”