SteveWillDoIt set to “break the internet” on Rumble following YouTube ban

NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt is set to “break the internet” on Rumble on October 25, just weeks after being permanently banned from YouTube.

NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt had amassed over four million subscribers on YouTube in the years leading up to the removal of his channel this past August.

Despite having zero strikes on his channel, Steve revealed a few weeks later that it was removed because he had indirectly promoted gambling.

Now, over two months later, SteveWillDoIt appears to be set to introduce his next video platform move.

SteveWillDoIt set to “break the internet” on Rumble

On October 17, Rumble Video posted a tweet regarding SteveWillDoIt.

It read: “October 25th is when SteveWillDoTt will try to break the internet. Get ready and mark your calendars.”

Steve isn’t the first influencer to make their way over to Rumble after being banned from YouTube, either.

After Andrew Tate revealed his move to the “free speech” video platform, the CEO of Rumble explained why they are letting him “speak freely” on their website.

He said: “We are going to do whatever it takes to hold the line for free speech, whether we agree or disagree with what’s said.”

While it’s not entirely clear what’s going to happen on October 25, it’s safe to assume that it’s going to involve a video upload — which would be the first since his channel removal in August.

