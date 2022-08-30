SteveWillDoIt reveals YouTube removed his channel over gambling concerns

Popular YouTuber SteveWillDoIt has revealed that YouTube removed his main channel after he promoted his second channel that he used to upload clips of his gambling.

On August 1, 2022, SteveWillDoIt revealed in an Instagram post that YouTube had permanently deleted his channel which had over four million subscribers.

The NELK Boys member uploaded a wide variety of videos spanning from comedy to philanthropic videos where Steve gave away hundreds and thousands of dollars to people.

Just two weeks later, the influencer claimed that his channel had zero community guideline strikes which are often required for the punishment to be elevated to the point of channel removal.

In the August 30 episode of Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, Steve revealed the reason behind the removal of his channel.

SteveWillDoIt reveals why YouTube removed his channel

After explaining that YouTube didn’t give him a heads up about the removal of his channel, Steve revealed that his second channel, where he posted gambling clips, had influenced its removal.

“I had a second channel where we traveled to Mexico and I post gambling clips on my second channel,” he explained. “You’re allowed to show yourself playing Stake.com and post it on YouTube, and you’re allowed to say ‘I’m playing on Stake right now.'”

He went on to explain that if the full website domain is visible in the video, however, YouTube will remove the upload. Steve also revealed that due to not having the domain fully blurred on a video, his second channel was deleted.

Steve revealed that he made a new channel, and spoke to a YouTube rep to confirm that the removal wouldn’t affect his main.

“My mistake was that I went on my main channel, and promoted my second channel,” he revealed. “The whole issue I have with this is that they’re gonna delete my entire channel because stake.com [was visible on my second channel.]”

(Topic starts at 1:28 in the video)

He went on to explain that if he knew not having Stake.com blurred on his video would result in his main channel being removed, he would have been “more financially responsible.”

It’s unknown what Steve will do in the future now that his channel’s gone, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens next.