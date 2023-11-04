MrBeast claims people are trying to “cancel” him for doing good deeds

MrBeast seems sure people will try to cancel him for “helping people” following a recent YouTube upload where he traveled across Africa building 100 wells.

MrBeast has only continued his meteoric rise as an influencer over 2023, breaking numerous records and partnering with massive companies like Meta.

However, 2023 has not been without its controversies for the YouTube star and philanthropist, such as when he garnered backlash after posting a video where he paid for over a thousand people’s surgery to “cure blindness.“

Article continues after ad

Now, it seems the viral star is getting ahead of the curve after tweeting that he “doesn’t care” if people try to cancel him for “helping people,” after uploading a video of him and his team building 100 wells in Africa.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast ‘doesn’t care’ if people try to cancel him

On November 4, 2023, MrBeast uploaded a video to his main YouTube channel titled, “I Built 100 Wells In Africa.”

As the video suggests, the YouTube philanthropist and his team flew across Africa helping to build wells in 100 locations to provide clean drinking water to villages and school systems.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Not long after uploading the video, MrBeast posted the following on X: “I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, MrBeast’s video has over 13 million views in just four hours, with 1.8 million likes compared to 13,000 dislikes. As such, it seems as though MrBeast was anticipating getting some hate for the video’s concept.

Article continues after ad

In contrast, many of the replies to the YouTuber’s post were largely positive and encouraging.

Despite instances of backlash for some of his past philanthropy efforts, it seems clear the YouTuber won’t let any naysayers stop him going forward.