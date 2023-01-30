MrBeast addresses healthcare issues amid criticism for curing blindness

YouTube star MrBeast has spoken out about issues with the US’s health care system after receiving blowback for curing blindness for 1,000 people in a viral video.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the most subscribed content creator on YouTube, successfully beating out PewDiePie’s years-long record in 2022.

Donaldson’s videos almost always achieve viral status and usually involve some sort of high-stakes challenge, expensive project, or extremely charitable act.

His latest act of kindness saw the YouTuber foot the bill for life-changing cataract removal surgery for 1,000 blind people around the world. Throughout the video, MrBeast gave away large amounts of cash (and, of course, Teslas) to strangers, and even made a $100,000 donation to the cause.

The video racked up over 49 million views just days after being uploaded — but quite a few viewers were critical of his philanthropic project, taking issue with the creator for not calling out the injustices of the US healthcare system in the upload.

A notable post on Twitter even called MrBeast’s video “demonic,” while others labeled it “charity p*rn” and accused him of using people experiencing blindness to get views.

Even Twitch streamer Hasan seemed a bit off-put by the video, saying he was “deeply frustrated” by the United States’ healthcare problems, noting that the people in MrBeast’s video had to rely on a rich person to pay for their life-altering surgery but couldn’t afford it.

According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, Small Incision Manual Cataract Surgery costs hospitals less than $16 for materials. However, the average price of cataract surgery in the US can range anywhere from $1,600 to $2,600 — a huge amount in comparison to the cost of materials.

MrBeast addresses healthcare issues after blindness surgery criticism

A few days after the discourse surrounding his video went viral, MrBeast has seemingly addressed the issue in a Tweet, asking why the government doesn’t pay for such surgeries.

“I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing,” he wrote. “Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t ROI on taxes from people being able to work again.”

At the time of writing, MrBeast’s tweet has garnered over 279,000 likes and has generated a major discourse in the comments regarding healthcare in the United States. However, he has not directly responded to the backlash against him just yet.