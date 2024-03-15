MrBeast has big warning for wannabe content creators

MrBeast tweeted his thoughts on people quitting their jobs to become content creators online.

Having grown his $100M empire through making YouTube videos, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the poster child for becoming successful at creating online content.

However, in a recent tweet, MrBeast expressed his concerns about people quitting their 9-5 jobs to become content creators.

Successful influencers have since reacted to his suggestion by giving their own advice on how to earn a stable income online.

Viewers recommend having “part-time” job while creating online content

On March 14, MrBeast tweeted to his 29M followers, “It’s painful to see people quit their job/drop out of school to make content full time before they’re ready.”

He continued, “For every person like me that makes it, thousands don’t. Keep that in mind and be smart plz.”

Despite his financial stability from YouTube, MrBeast made a point, as viewers on social media see ‘influencers’ trying to make it online every day.

Whether it’s to promote talent, advocate for others, or sell name-brand products, it takes time for self-made influencers to profit off of their content. So, unless you have side gigs to sustain your income, maintaining financial stability may be difficult.

But, then there are the success stories of content creators like MrBeast, Jake Paul, and Charli D’Amelio, who have all taken their initial claim to fame and turned it into something much bigger, especially financially.

Being that MrBeast may not be able to put a stop to people quitting their jobs to become content creators, viewers in his comments on X/Twitter gave their recommendations on how to become successful influencers.

“My advice to anyone who wants to be a content creator is at LEAST have a part-time job until it’s sustainable,” wrote one user.

“Yes, it works way better with less stress if you already are coaching or consulting outside of YouTube. The content can then support the business already in motion,” added another.

Though online content does look to be oversaturated, there is always a chance of success on the horizon — and MrBeast’s work proves this.