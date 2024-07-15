In JiDion’s behind the scenes vlog filming MrBeast’s “biggest video ever,” he was jokingly confronted by Pokimane for banning her on his Twitch channel.

On January 12, 2022, JiDion was permabanned on Twitch after Pokimane was forced to end her stream when viewers from JiDion’s channel came to bombard her with negative comments.

The two ended up patching things up just weeks later, and even collaborated in person. JiDion remained banned for over two years, but his channel was finally reactivated on May 6, 2024.

Both influencers took part in MrBeast’s record-breaking video in July 2024, where JiDion was confronted by Pokimane who said she had a “bone to pick” with the streamer.

“I have a bone to pick with you. So you know, you got unbanned on Twitch… why am I banned in your chat?” she asked.

“Poki, I swear I didn’t ban you, but I got a bone to pick with you, too,” Jidion shot back. “My first stream back, I thought instead of ‘L + Ratio,’ let’s go up in there and ‘W + ratio.’ My boys tried to get in, and they were like, ‘Your name’s banned, your name’s banned.'”

(Topic starts at 3:43)

The two internet stars went on to agree that they would fix their issues after the video was done being filmed.

“I’ll unban your name if you unban me from your chat,” Pokimane said.

JiDion replied, “I’ll fix that, you’re VIP now.”

MrBeast’s ’50 YouTubers Fight For $1,000,000′ video featured some of the internet’s biggest content creators, includingnames like Pokimane, JiDion, Logan Paul, Kai Cenat, and many more.

It quickly set yet another record for the popular YouTuber, amassing over 71M views in just the first 24 hours. At the time of writing, it sits at over 97M views and is actively climbing.

This was the first upload on his channel since MrBeast became the first YouTuber to hit 300M subscribers on the platform, which prompted a response from the company’s own CEO.