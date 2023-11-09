Ludwig slams “dogsh*t” journalism after people attempt to cancel MrBeast again

Ludwig has uploaded a new video in support of MrBeast, with the former breaking down why the latter is being allegedly canceled over building 100 wells in Africa and blaming bad journalism as the root of the issue.

MrBeast is one of the most popular and highly watched streamers in the world. The content creator is best known for his over the top competition videos as well as various content of him giving away huge and expensive prizes to people on the street.

However, he is not without controversy, with online users calling MrBeast out for his various giveaways and other comments online. Most recently, the YouTuber found himself in the center of drama after he received online backlash for a video he uploaded titled “I built 100 wells in Africa.”

Following online controversy, MrBeast responded stating “I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same.”

Now, fellow content creator Ludwig has spoken out in support of MrBeast, uploading a new video entitled “Why MrBeast is getting canceled.”

At the beginning of the video, Ludwig first explains why he has been uploaded less on his YouTube channel, revealing “You might have noticed I’ve been posting a little bit less on this channel but it’s not because of a lack of things to talk about…but I want to make the videos I make are things I care about and am also informed about.”

Ludwig then goes on to discuss the topic at hand, calling out those canceling MrBeast and blaming bad journalism as the reason for the controversy surrounding the content creator.

“If you don’t know, MrBeast is in some hot water because he built 100 wells in Africa. But I have a bigger theory, he’s not actually in hot water and the bigger problem we have to talk about today is dogsh*t journalism.”

Ludwig then expressed how “maybe MrBeast is getting canceled because he is a white man and came in and solved this issue with no access to water for half a million people. Which I think we could all shake firm hands about and say, that’s dope…I think if he is able to use his money and his resources to help people I don’t give a sh*t if he is white.”

Ludwig then proceeds to break down the issue at hand, highlighting coverage and articles about MrBeast’s recent well building in Africa and looking at the way in which activists have been quoted and included in the content.

He then ends the video by debunking the idea that MrBeast has in fact been canceled over his recent work in Africa, adding “let’s do better f**king journalism next year baby” before signing off.

