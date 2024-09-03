Hawk Tuah girl reveals ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast & has the perfect question for Jake Paul

Haliey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah girl, just signed with Jake Paul’s sports betting company, betr. In addition to her brand deal, she will start a new podcast and host Paul as one of her first guests.

Hawk Tuah girl, Haliey Welch, has come a long way since feeling “embarrassed” to leave her house after her viral fame in June.

While she’s kept herself busy with paid club appearances, launching her own animal advocacy program, and playing in the 2024 Celebrity Poker Tour, Welch just made another big move.

Having signed with betr, a sports betting and media brand, Welch was given the opportunity to start her own podcast, ‘Talk Tuah.’

The viral sensation announced her podcast plans on September 3 by sharing a post on social media. “Yall really thought I was done? I’m just getting started, baby,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I realized that everybody is entitled to their opinion, well now, It’s my time to talk,” she added. “Check out my podcast every week, ‘Talk Tuah,’ where I’m sitting down with the coolest guests and having actual conversations with them.”

One of Welch’s first guests will be betr founder and professional boxer, Jake Paul. In an IG video, Paul can be seen joining Welch on her podcast set laughing at her question, “What’s one move in bed that makes a girl go crazy?”

Notably, this is a reference to the question that YouTubers Tim & Dee TV asked Welch during her street interview, prompting her to say her viral phrase, “You gotta give them that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”

During the upcoming episode, Paul can also be heard asking Welch, “What’s next?” to which she responded, “You’ll see what’s next, it can always get betr.”

The first episode of the ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast will premiere on September 10. Afterward, new episodes will go live every Tuesday across social, digital, and media platforms.

Welch will also be joined on her podcast by stand-up comedian and actress Whitney Cummings, as well as influencer and podcaster, Josh Richards.

As for other guests on ‘Talk Tuah,’ well, fans will have to wait for Tuesdays to see which celebrities Welch will be speaking with next – and who knows, maybe fans will finally find out who ‘Pookie’ actually is.