Logan Paul slammed for “exploiting” birth of his child for Lunchly ad

Netizens weren’t impressed after Logan Paul shared a video hyping up Lunchly while his fiancée was giving birth to their child.

YouTube star turned professional WWE wrestler, Logan Paul, and his fiancée Nina Agdal welcomed their firstborn, Esme, in late September 2024. While the birth of their child was a momentous occasion, with plenty of joy, Paul is being slammed by netizens for promoting his Lunchly brand while Agdal was in labor.

Paul launched his Lunchly meal kit on September 16, 2024, with KSI and MrBeast. Similarly to Lunchables, the meal comes in three different variations. However, each Lunchly snack includes a Prime beverage and a Feastables chocolate bar.

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast launched Lunchly on September 16, 2024.

Despite many fans of Paul and Agdal congratulating them for a successful delivery, some netizens couldn’t fathom how Paul ‘plugged’ his new business venture while his partner was in labor.

During a clip that’s gone viral, Paul boasted about Lunchly. “And of course, we have our snacks and our energy drink – none other than the greatest meals in the world, Lunchly, of course,” he said as the camera directed towards a turkey and cheese cracker stack meal.

“Also, the fiesta nachos, my personal favorite,” he added. Agdal also voiced her opinion about the nachos, “Love!”

Viewers weren’t impressed, though, with many agreeing that Paul promoting Lunchly was distasteful.

“Imagine growing up and having to deal with ‘didn’t your dad promote his product while you were being born?’” quipped one.

“Imagine you’re just born and the first thing you see is a camera that’s filming an ad,” said another.

“Advertising Lunchly rather than giving the wife a nice meal is insane,” added a third.

However, some viewers made the defense that Paul’s child might inherit the business and money from it later in life, adding that his choice to promote Lunchly wasn’t all that bad.

Instagram: loganpaul KSI, MrBeast, and Logan Paul carrying an oversized Lunchly during a marketing ad.

Marketing Lunchly during his fiancée’s labor and delivery isn’t the only criticism surrounding his new meal kit, either.

Dietician Destini Moody of Top Nutrition Coaching spoke with Dexerto about the meal kit’s nutrients or lack thereof. She noted that information about Lunchly’s sodium and saturated fat levels was not included in its marketing, likely on purpose.

“This is probably due to the fact that the saturated fat and sodium content of Lunchables and Lunchly are so similar. Our influencer trio knew it wouldn’t look as great for them to include this data in their marketing,” the dietician said.