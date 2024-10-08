Jake Paul reveals who would win in Hawk Tuah girl vs Jo Jo Siwa boxing match

YouTuber Jake Paul revealed his opinion on who would win in a fight between Hawk Tuah girl and JoJo Siwa.

Haliey Welch hosted dancer and musician JoJo Siwa on her Talk Tuah podcast on Tuesday, October 8. Though the episode was titled “I’m fighting JoJo Siwa,” the two stars seemingly squashed their internet beef.

In July, Welch told the president of karate combat, Asim Zaidi, that she wanted to challenge Siwa to a fight. “It’s gonna be JoJo Siwa,” Welch said after Zaidi asked her who she’d like to potentially face off against.

However, instead of battling it out in the ring, the two stars came together to talk about their biggest turn-offs in a relationship as well as details about their intimate lives.

In preparation for the podcast episode, Welch and Siwa shared a clip to promote their linkup. As they squared up face to face, Siwa told Welch, “Can’t back out now.”

Welch’s betr business partner and professional boxer Jake Paul then commented on the Instagram post, “Sorry Haliey, JoJo would win.”

Some fans agreed with Paul, saying that Welch would “100%” lose in a fight against Siwa. Others, however, were in favor of the Tennessee native.

Despite some fans urging Welch in the comments to stay away from Siwa, their podcast episode could likely help Talk Tuah maintain its spot as one of the top podcasts on Spotify.

Welch’s podcast is currently number 12 in the United States. However, she held the fourth spot after releasing just two episodes.

Not only is Welch busy hosting a variety of stars on her podcast like Siwa, Whitney Cummings, Dasha, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more, but she also just created a Kick channel.

Her first stream was a meet-and-greet on Saturday, October 5, at Dreamhack Atlanta. As loads of fans lined up, Welch was given a warm welcome to the Kick community.