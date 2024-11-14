Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch launches AI-powered dating app named after her boyfriend

Haliey Welch, better known as the ‘Hawk Tuah girl’, has launched an AI-powered dating app named after the nickname she gave her boyfriend, Pookie.

Back in June 2024, the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl went viral across TikTok thanks to her unique catchphrase and bubbly personality.

Her exact identity was unknown for several weeks, but she later revealed herself as Tennessee-born Haliey Welch and soon after that, launched her podcast: Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch.

In Welch’s initial interview, she hinted at having a lover who she called Pookie, but his real identity was unknown until he was revealed on the November 12 episode of her podcast.

To celebrate his reveal, Haliey Welch has launched a new AI-powered dating app using her boyfriend’s nickname.

“Gen Z’s relationship guru, Haliey Welch, launches Pookie Tools, all her newest cheat codes for a smarter, more enjoyable dating experience. Designed to help at every step of your relationship, Pookie’s AI tools assist you in making connections, enhancing profiles, and planning dates confidently,” reads the App Store listing.

Vego Pictures LLC

Pookie Tool launched on iOS in November and offers a range of features aimed at people in the dating world. It has an AI-powered chatbot to help with conversation starters and general dating advice, outfit recommendations for dates, and even tips to enhance your dating profile.

TechCrunch spoke with the budding influencer to find out why she decided to release a dating app.

“I [was on] Bill Maher’s podcast, and it was actually one of his ideas he gave me,” Welch said. “He kind of pushed me, in a way, saying I should be a relationship coach. And so we came up with the idea. … This app is the easiest way for them to find their forever Pookie.”

Welch isn’t the only influencer to launch a new app in 2024, either. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee released his custom wallpaper app, Panels, back in September but the overall reaction to it has been quite mixed.

