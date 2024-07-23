Potential Hawk Tuah Girl vs JoJo Siwa fight slammed as a “disgrace” for combat sports

Combat sports fans weren’t happy when they heard Hawk Tuah girl wanted to fight Artist JoJo Siwa at the July 25 Karate Combat fight between Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo.

Haliey Welch, also known as the viral Hawk Tuah girl, was invited by Asim Zaidi, the president of karate combat, to join him at their event on Thursday, July 25.

Karate combat is a sports league that combines martial arts and boxing. Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo will compete in the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though Hawk Tuah has no known fighting experience, when Asim asked her who she’d like to challenge to a match, she told him she’d like to take on singer and professional dancer JoJo Siwa.

“It would be a dream of mine to have you fight in the pit. Is there anybody you’d be down to fight?” asked Asim.

With a smile, Hawk Tuah answered, “It’s probably going to be JoJo Siwa… it’s going to be JoJo Siwa!”

“That’s what I’m talking about!” Asim responded as both shook their heads in agreement.

However, karate combat fans called the potential fight between Hawk Tuah and JoJo Siwa a complete “disgrace” to the sport.

“This is such a joke. What a disgrace for the combat sports. Fighting is about honor and man spirit. Not for promiscuous agenda propaganda,” commented one.

“Terrible way to represent karate and martial arts in general,” added another.

“Embarrassing for this organization. Get a real fight,” quipped someone else.

Though Hawk Tuah challenged JoJo to a fight, the artist did not respond.

Regardless of whether or not she faces off in the pit, Hawk Tuah confirmed she’d be in the crowd at the Alvey vs. Arroyo fight on July 25.