Hawk Tuah girl already has one of the most popular podcasts & people can’t stop meming it

The Hawk Tuah girl is going viral yet again after her podcast, appropriately titled ‘Tawk Tuah,’ rose to the fourth-most popular on Spotify with just two episodes.

Haliey Welch has been riding her fifteen seconds of fame ever since going viral in June for saying “hawk tuah” during a street interview with YouTubers TimandDeeTV.

In the following months, Haliey has linked up with comedian Matt Rife, Shaq, and other celebrities including boxer Jake Paul, who scored her a podcast deal with his company Betr.

On September 10, Haliey debuted ‘Talk Tuah’ with guest star Whitney Cummings and followed that up by interviewing her grandma and explaining how she became an internet star.

With just two episodes, it’s become the fourth top podcast in the United States, just behind Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Joe Rogan.

Speaking of Rogan, Welch’s podcast is currently ranked second in the US for comedy and there’s a chance she could end up dethroning JRE soon.

The podcast has already begun sparking countless viral memes on X with users mocking the show’s content by depicting the easygoing show as something far more intellectual.

The memes normally start with the text “Hawk Tuah recently went viral for her rant” and then follow up with something she never discussed. The images use a photo of Haliey from her podcast next to whatever the fake topic is.

“Hawk Tuah recently went viral for her rant on the overuse of advanced machine learning models by junior quant researchers,” one meme said, generating 2.6M views.

“Hawk Tuah recently went viral for her rant on defense policy,” joked another to the tune of 1.5M views.

Others feature Welch sitting next to a completely fictional guest, such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

We’ll have to see if Talk Tauh ends up reaching the top of Spotify in the weeks ahead, especially with Jake Paul and Josh Richards lined up as guests for future episodes.