Haliey Welch the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl to make streaming debut on Kick

Hailey Welch, aka the internet-famous ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, is set to live stream on Kick, with her first broadcast taking place at Dreamhack Atlanta.

Haliey Welch is holding on to her fifteen seconds of fame with all her might, appearing as a special guest at Dreamhack Anaheim after securing her very own podcast, ‘Tawk Tuah.’

Thanks to her viral video, Welch has grown a sprawling online empire with millions of followers — and it looks like she’s going to cultivate it even further on Kick.

On October 2, 2024, Welch posted an announcement to her account on Twitter/X, which contained an announcement that she’ll be holding a ‘Meet and Greet’ at Dreamhack Atlanta that will be live streamed on Kick on October 5.

The poster included a QR code for Haliey’s ‘Paws Across America,’ a foundation that aims to “bring awareness, advocacy and financial assistance to animal charities within the United States.”

Haliey also linked to her Kick channel, which is verified, boasting an official green checkmark.

Thus far, it’s unclear if Welch has signed a deal with Kick or not, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time the green streaming platform has nabbed a high-profile creator for a hefty sum.

Names like xQc got signed to the site for a $70 million deal, quickly followed by the likes of Amouranth, who claimed her deal with the company “doubled” her income.

This is the latest big move from Welch after her podcast became the fourth most-popular show on Spotify with just two episodes, coming in behind political pundits Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and comedian Joe Rogan.

Although Welch’s fame has sparked an interesting debate on the merits of viral fame, she’s hellbent on using her popularity for good, notably donating food, toys, and other products from Petsmart to one of her local animal shelters in July 2024.