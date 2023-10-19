Dr Disrespect edges out IShowSpeed as YouTube’s most-watched NA streamer

Dr Disrespect and IShowSpeed have dominated YouTuve Gaming as the most-watched streamers in North America, but Doc managed to pull ahead by just a touch to round out Q3 2023.

As the rivalry between Kick and Twitch continues to take center stage, it’s easy to forget that YouTube has some of the most popular streamers as well with Dr Disrespect climbing to the tippity top of the platform.

From July to September 2023, the two-time and IShowSpeed battled it out for the top spot on YouTube getting more hours watched than any other creator in the category.

Article continues after ad

Although IShowSpeed ended 2022 significantly ahead of 6’8 Doc, these past few months have shown that you can never count out the Champion’s Club.

Article continues after ad

Violence, IShowSpeed and Momentum dominate YouTube

According to a new report by StreamsCharts, Dr Disrespect pulled in a whopping 4.93M hours watched with 266 hours of airtime over the past three months to take the top spot.

This was barely enough to take down Speed, who had 4.61M hours watched. Amazingly, however, he was live just a fraction of the time at 92 hours.

Article continues after ad

TimTheTatman rounded out the top three with fans watching his content for a combined 4.41M hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dr Disrespect was also the only English-speaking streamer when factoring in all of YouTube Gaming and not just North America, sitting at 8th overall.

Retired Mobile Legends pro Jonathan ‘Emperor’ Liandi landed the top spot worldwide, amassing over 8M hours of watch time with Japanese VTuber Pekora coming in second.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to find out if either Doc or Speed will have enough in the tank to overtake those ahead of them on the overall rankings to round out 2023. That is, of course, if they end up staying on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Streamscharts Dr Disrespect was the only English-speaking streamer in the top 10.

Unlike Dr Disrespect, Speed was just recently unbanned on Twitch and could very well decide to make a big return to the purple platform down the line.

Meanwhile, Doc seems content on YouTube now that his relationship with the site has improved and his $50M contract request to join Kick was seemingly too rich for the upstart streaming service.