Adin Ross tips Kai Cenat as streamer of the year over himself for one reason

Adin Ross has tipped Kai Cenat or IShowSpeed to win streamer of the year accolades over himself for one big reason.

Whenever the calendar starts to tick towards the end of the year, content creators from different platforms start to review the last 12 months. They’ll take an inward look, and see how they did themselves before looking elsewhere.

Sure, awards for the year aren’t given out as soon as the new year starts, but the end of the year is a key period. Ironmouse’s recent success in toppling Kai Cenat’s long-standing Twitch subscriber record is going to put the VTuber right up there, however, Adin Ross is tipping Kai and IShowSpeed for the top awards.

It came up during his October 7 stream, as fans suggested he should win streamer of the year.

“I don’t think that I was consistent enough to get streamer of the year, this year,” the KICK star said.

“I think I had the best stream of the entire year as far as the biggest guest, right, but I think who deserves streamer of the year this year is obviously Kai or Speed. Give it to Kai or Speed for sure.”

Both Kai and Speed have phenomenal years, both by themselves and together. They teamed up for massive Minecraft hardcore and Chained Together streams.

Speed has had thousands of fans follow him around Europe and South East Asia, even breaking his own viewership record. He’s also linked up with Kim Kardashian as well.

On his side, Kai has recently had his Little Basketball Association streams to bump up his success too.

They won’t be alone in being nominated. As noted, Ironmouse will be up there, as will Jynxi, Sketch, and Pokimane most likely too. So, it’ll be competitive.