IShowSpeed leaks Ninja’s celebrity-filled Discord causing him to delete it

IShowSpeed accidentally leaked Ninja’s private Discord server filled with major streamers and even A-List celebrities, forcing the Fortnite star to “nuke” the channel.

Fortnite OG is finally out in the wild, bringing back fan-favorite elements of the beloved battle royale game for both old-school players and total newbies, alike.

To celebrate, prominent YouTube streamer IShowSpeed linked up with Fortnite star Ninja and a slew of other major broadcasters to give the new season a shot — but it looks like things got more chaotic than they anticipated.

Between the action in-game and hilarious hijinks happening on-stream, it looks like Speed accidentally leaked some private information that gave Ninja a bit of a headache.

Ninja Ninja was left flabbergasted when IShowSpeed accidentally leaked the invite link to his private Discord server.

IShowSpeed causes celebrity mayhem after leaking Ninja’s private Discord

During a stream on November 10, IShowSpeed accidentally leaked the invite link to Ninja’s private Discord server, which had quite a few celebrity names added to it.

As told by Ninja, those included the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Marshmello, and Juju, on top of “every professional Fortnite player you can imagine” and even “all of the top OG streamers.”

“Oh my god, bro,” Speed said after watching Ninja explain the situation during his broadcast that same day. “Now I feel bad.”

“I had to f*ckin’ nuke it,” Ninja said. “Because Speed leaked it. And then I look over, and it’s just a bunch of people posting **** pictures and *** photos.”

It’s clear that Speed feels guilty for leaking the Discord server, and it’s unclear if Ninja will be able to recruit all of its previous members into a new one.

However, this is far from the first time Speed has accidentally leaked sensitive information to his fans. In fact, the streamer has done this numerous times throughout his career, notably leaking his and Kai Cenat’s location during a stream in June, and even leaking YouTube star KSI’s phone number on Instagram in July 2022.