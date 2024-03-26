Adin Ross apologizes to IShowSpeed after leaking his number

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed says he’s cutting ties with Adin Ross after the Kick star leaked his phone number.

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross have become well acquainted since their tremendous rise to stardom, with the two streamers regularly collaborating.

On his recent 19th birthday, Adin even surprised Speed with a luxurious $120k watch from Jacob & Co, inspired by his favorite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he’s known for having a huge obsession with.

But, despite their clear strong friendship, Speed claims he’s done with Adin after the Kick streamer purposely leaked his number.

In a now-deleted social media post on March 25, Adin was fed up with Speed leaking his number, having done it numerous times in the past. Getting back at him, he shared the fellow streamer’s number with his fans. “My number got leaked by speed. 3rd time. Here’s his,” he wrote, along with the 19-year-old’s digits.

This had led to the two of them falling out, as it wasn’t before long Speed’s phone was flooded with calls while he was streaming at the time. “I swear to god, on god, he’s blocked bro, on my life. Adin leaked my number. I am actually done with [him]” Speed lashed out.

It’s fair to say the 19-year-old was absolutely furious, unable to read his phone and interact with viewers as he was spammed with notifications. On the other hand, Adin urged the fellow streamer to “drop his ego” and simply change his number.

However, eventually, the Kick star did publicly apologize to Speed. “I was mad in the moment and I leaked your number,” he said. I’m sorry, I’m calmed down now it’s never that serious. I apologize publicly and I would like to apologize privately. I was frustrated. I love you, Darren.”

