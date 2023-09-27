Banned YouTuber allegedly sending fake copyright strikes to other content creators

A banned YouTuber is allegedly sending fake copyright strikes through Soundcloud to other content creators, and bragging about it in the process.

According to DNSL, a Second Life YouTuber, he was recently hit with a false copyright strike after supposedly using a Soundcloud recording. As a result, his content was taken off the platform.

In his video, “I’m being de-platformed”, DNSL explained, “This is not music or anything, this is literally just someone’s voice. So this person backed up their own voice on Soundcloud and then filed a copyright strike.”

DNSL further alleged that the same individual has been doing the same copyright strikes on other Second Life channels. “This individual has de-platformed three Second Life content creators, three, in this past month.”

DNSL refused to make the pesky YouTuber’s name public, however, he suggested they were once a Second Life content creator themselves. However, this particular member of the community was allegedly banned for being “so toxic”.

“Now in a sort of jealous rage, he’s just trying to get rid of any Second Life content creator. He’s already completely banned on YouTube and somehow he’s still able to do this,” DNSL said.

Further revealing that the YouTuber has been using his old username and is still active on YouTube despite being banned, even providing a video of the YouTuber in question bragging about the copyright strike.

Despite DNSL refusing to directly identify the YouTuber in question, others in the community soon revealed that the name in question is BritBongReturns, a Second Life YouTuber who has allegedly doxxed other YouTubers and streamers and is banned on both Twitch and YouTube.

In the video DNSL posted on his subreddit, BritBong can be seen bragging about the false copyright strike, saying, “They won’t answer a DMCA. They won’t do it. Because they’re too timid, they won’t sue you, they’re broke, or they’re just re***ded.”

In the video, BritBong can be seen bragging about his copyright strikes on other YouTube channels, even getting a channel banned because of the multiple strikes.

