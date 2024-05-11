iShowSpeed says he knows Kylian Mbappe’s new team and it is not Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will defy expectations this summer and will not join Real Madrid on a free transfer after announcing his departure from PSG this week.

That is according to YouTube star iShowSpeed, who claims he knows Mbappe’s next destination and it won’t be Real Madrid.

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital and it was widely expected he would ply his trade at the Estadio Bernabeu next season after years of being linked with a move away from Paris.

The 2018 World Cup winner confirmed he will leave Les Parisiens at the end of his contract next month but, according to Speed, he won’t be moving to the Spanish champions this summer.

“Y’all didn’t hear it from me but what I will say is he is not going to Madrid. I am sorry, you didn’t hear it from me, but he is not going to Madrid,” Speed said during a live stream.

“I am not even trolling. Y’all will see. Y’all will come back to this video and say Speed was right. All I have to say is he is not going to Madrid.

“This is not just coming out of my a**. I am not trolling. I know. That is all I have to say. He is not going to Madrid. I can promise you that. Mark my words and come back to this video later on when he announces where he goes.”

Mbappe has also tentatively been linked with a move to the Premier League or to Saudi Arabia but it is believed to be a career ambition to join Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old will lead France’s hopes in this summer’s European Championships and any decision over his future is expected to be made once that tournament concludes.

There is also talk of Mbappe representing France’s football team at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, which would likely delay his arrival to any new club, giving the Olympics schedule stretches into August when the new football season begins.