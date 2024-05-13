IShowSpeed convinces group of South Korean women that he’s KSI

IShowSpeed convinced a group of South Korean women that he was actually YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has spent most of May vacationing in South Korea. While he’s been busy learning how to dance with KPOP group Kiss Of Life and getting roasted for his ‘IShowMeat’ incident in August 2023, he has also been having fun impersonating his streamer friend KSI.

During a shopping outing, IShowSpeed ran into a group of South Korean women. While they were excited to meet him, he pulled an impromptu joke and made them believe that he was actually his business partner KSI.

“Are you Speed?” one woman asked. He then responded in a British accent, “No, my name’s KSI.” The woman then looked embarrassed as she covered her face and giggled.

Article continues after ad

“You guys ever been to London? You gotta come to London… it’s f*cking crazy, mate.” the streamer told the women. Though they looked surprised, they followed along with what the streamer was saying before he made his cordial exit.

Article continues after ad

The content creator and KSI are both friends and business partners, so he likely meant no harm by impersonating him. IShowSpeed has even given KSI’s phone number away on multiple occasions, making for a humorous relationship between the two.

Despite the jokes, the content creators announced in April that they’d be partnering together with Logan Paul to bring Prime Hydration even more content. “IShowPrime, I own this sh*t now!” the streamer exclaimed as Logan revealed to KSI that they’d be working jointly.

Article continues after ad

IShowSpeed and KSI even duked it out in the ring in December 2023 to raise money for the Anthony Walker Foundation. Though the content creator showed “big heart,” KSI dominated for the majority of the sparring rounds. However, after seeing how much IShowSpeed wanted to win, he tapped out, allowing his friendly rivalry to take the W.

Instagram: happypunch IShowSpeed and KSI faced off in a friendly sparring match in 2023 to raise money for charity.

Though he’s gone viral for convincing the women in South Korea that he was KSI, this isn’t the first time content creators have pulled the joke. In March of this year, Twitch streamer CDawgVA was walking the streets of Japan.

Article continues after ad

During his time, he tricked a group of Japanese youths into thinking he was YouTuber MrBeast. The group even asked for some of his belongings, which he ended up giving away to keep the charade up.

Article continues after ad

Despite content creators impersonating each other on multiple occasions, nothing has been taken too seriously by those affected, and the jokes seem to be considered good fun, as authorities have not been contacted in light of the encounters mentioned.