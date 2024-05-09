George Janko hopes to “mend” relationship with Logan Paul after IMPAULSIVE fallout

George Janko says that he hopes to “mend” his relationship with ex-friend Logan Paul after their public falling-out on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in 2022.

Despite ending his friendship with YouTube star turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul two years ago, internet personality George Janko is “praying” that the two can “make it right” at some point in the future.

He brought up the subject during an episode of his podcast on May 9 with special guest Mike Majlak — both of whom were co-hosts on Paul’s IMPAULSIVE series before things went south.

After confronting Majlak about the drama that happened on the show, Janko admitted that he’s open to reconciling with Paul, but claims he will no longer be the YouTuber’s “right hand man.”

Article continues after ad

“I have great memories with Logan. I do. I have great memories with him. He’s taught me so much in life that I can handle now, through what he’s put me through and what he’s taught me,” he began.

Article continues after ad

“There is nothing that I regret with that relationship, but I will not bow anymore. And if he wants to come to me as a man and we can discuss it as men, then we’ll talk about it. But I’m no longer his right hand. I’m not gonna be it.”

(Topic begins at 1:12:20)

That’s not all; Janko also revealed that he owns a percentage of IMPAULSIVE and continues to receive monthly checks from the show — something he says he “fought for in court.”

Article continues after ad

The drama between Janko, Majlak and Paul began in 2022 when Janko famously walked off the podcast after getting into a spat with Logan over his religion, where Paul called Janko’s Christian beliefs “f*cking silly.”

The ordeal eventually led to Janko leaving the show, sparking an unspoken tension between the trio as he moved on to create a podcast of his own.

Article continues after ad

In 2024, Janko appeared in an episode of Jake Paul’s podcast, where he admitted that “personal issues” were to blame for the breakdown of he and Logan’s friendship.

“I think in the back of Logan’s mind, regardless of how he thinks, and regardless of what I’ve done, as a friend — I think the aspect of him being above me in the industry, in his mind he’ll always think, ‘Well, he’s only sticking around because he gets something out of it,'” Janko said.

Article continues after ad

“In my mind I was like, ‘F*ck this, I’m out, and when I come back, I’m gonna show you I’m stronger and I don’t need you, and that way when we do have a conversation, you know it’s only out of love.”

Over the ensuing years, Janko has made it clear that he has nothing but love for Logan in spite of their previous feud, even defending the budding WWE star amid the drama surrounding his failed Cryptozoo NFT project in 2023.

Article continues after ad

“CryptoZoo is not his fault,” Janko said. “I was there when he found out bro, and it looked like someone shot through his chest.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Paul hasn’t offered a public response to Janko’s latest podcast with Majlak — but Janko is open to speaking with his former friend if he’s willing to have a conversation.