YouTuber runs over pedestrian while streaming under the influence

A streamer on YouTube left viewers mortified after smoking cannabis while driving, before running over a pedestrian in Los Angeles.

The woman, who goes by ‘VP‘ on the popular video-sharing platform, frequently live streams, with viewers on Reddit describing her own channel as showcasing consistent drug use and “peeing in alleys.”

However, things took a serious turn after VP hit a pedestrian while driving in Los Angeles, the sound of a loud bump heard on stream as the camera rattled. Prior to the hit, she had been smoking cannabis and discussing whether or not she was getting back with an ex-boyfriend.

Quickly stopping the car after the accident, VP opened the door to ask the pedestrian whether they were ok, before being told in response, “No, what the f*** did you do?”

“I didn’t see her!” VP exclaimed, rebutting claims that she wasn’t paying attention to the road. “I was looking, I didn’t see you. I’m telling you, I did not see you. Just tell me how I can help?”

Closing her door once more, the streamer attempted to find a place to pull over and park, telling viewers, “Oh my God, you guys. I don’t know what just happened, but it wasn’t good.”

Shortly afterward, she ended the livestream to try and resolve situation, leaving the chat with some departing words; “Alright guys, there’s your content.” However, hours later VP went live again, leaving viewers shocked to discover she had not been arrested.

“It was really scary,” she admitted, stating the accident happened due to the sun blinding her and had “nothing to do” with any drug use or her looking at chat while driving. “You can go look at the stream, I was not even looking at chat.”

As the chat filled with questions regarding the hit, VP claimed the police let her go.

“I’m blessed because I decided to not be a piece of sh**,” she said. “The cop literally told me… ‘Just so you know, I know how hard that was. Do you know how many hit and runs we have out here?'”

She also alleged the pedestrian that had been hit was “fine” and that she wasn’t worried about being sued due to having insurance.

While cannabis is legal in California, driving under the influence of drugs is a crime.