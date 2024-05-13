Markiplier fans panic as “RIP Mark” trends on Twitter/X

Fans of YouTube star Markiplier were left frightened after the phrase “RIP Mark” began trending on Twitter/X on May 13, 2024.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of the most popular gaming creators on YouTube — but his fanbase of over 36 million subscribers was scrambling after “RIP Mark” started trending on X.

However, viewers were relieved to see that the YouTuber is alive and well. Instead, the term began trending due to the death of American actor and producer Mark Damon, known for his roles in spaghetti Westerns in the 60’s.

He notably won a Golden Globe for his role in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ in 1960, and would go on to produce films in the 70’s, founding several notable production companies throughout the course of his Hollywood career.

Damon died on May 12, 2024, and fans took to social media to honor his legacy as both an actor and filmmaker — but there was some confusion, thanks to a slew of other high-profile figures who also share the name ‘Mark.’

Overall, the tag “RIP Mark” was filled with concerned fans of Markiplier, who were quick to share their shock and confusion in a slew of humorous posts.

“RIP Mark is trending and I got scared for a sec,” one fan wrote.

“RIP Mark made me think and panic for a moment that Markiplier had died,” another admitted.

However, other fans worried that the trending term was referring to prolific actor and Star Wars icon Mark Hamill — but that’s not the case, either.

“Similar to everyone, [I] saw RIP Mark trending and I’m just like, ‘Damn, not Mark Hamill. Okay, no. F*ck, I know Hoppus was just sick, really sick. Okay, he’s good. Christ, hopefully not Markiplier either.’ Last names are important, y’all,” another fan wrote.

At the time of writing, Markiplier has not publicly commented on this social media kerfuffle. However, the influencer has been extremely busy as of late, and hasn’t uploaded a video in four weeks, likely due to focusing on his upcoming debut film, ‘Iron Lung.’

The YouTuber gave fans an update on the situation in a video on March 12, saying the flick is in its “final stretch.” Fans were understanding of his current schedule and are eagerly awaiting more information about the horror movie, which Mark claimed will have a theatrical release “soon.”