NICKMERCS freaks out after Joe Rogan pulls up pictures of him & Tyler1 on JRE

Meera Jacka
NICKMERCS gamer dent and Joe Rogan checking to see if he has oneYouTube: NICKMERCS / YouTube: PowerfulJRE

NICKMERCS was left utterly amused after Joe Rogan pulled up pictures of him and Tyler1 on his podcast to discuss the iconic “gamer dent”.

Roughly six years ago, fans of LoL-streamer turned chess phenom Tyler1 noticed his headset was leaving a dent from consistent use while gaming.

As it turned out, Tyler1 wasn’t the only creator to experience the now-gamer dent. Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff was another big name in the industry who revealed the shape of his head had been temporarily altered by his headset.

Now, years after the discovery, Joe Rogan discussed the phenomenon during an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

(Topic begins at 3:03:03)

While discussing beauty standards throughout history and various cultures with marketing professor Gad Saad, Rogan brought up the practice of artificial cranial deformation — aka, elongating one’s skull.

“There’s this practice of shaping your skull,” he explained, before claiming it was “so real” that gamers were discovering an indent on the top of their heads.

As he continued to describe the gamer dent to Saad, Rogan pulled up some examples, including both NICKMERCS and Tyler1’s photos. He went on to share his relief over learning that the gamer dent did not cause any permanent disfiguration to the skull.

After being informed by fans, NICKMERCS responded to his brief appearance on the podcast, reacting while streaming on Kick.

“Bro no way,” the FaZe Clan member wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared a clip from the stream. After seeing his photo, NICKMERCS burst into laughter.

“Bro that’s hilarious, chat,” he said, with viewers calling for the streamer to be called on for a future episode of Rogan’s podcast.

“Joe Rogan should have you on the podcast to discuss it further,” one person wrote. Another shared a similar sentiment, admitting they “would like nothing more” than to see NICKMERCS on JRE; “What a banger it would be.”

