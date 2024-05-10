KSI eyes boxing return following 7-month hiatus

Content creator KSI has admitted he is eager to get back in the boxing ring following his now 7-month hiatus from the fighting world.

Despite being away from the boxing ring for over half a year now, having been absent since his decision loss to Tommy Fury, KSI has revealed he’s looking towards a return in the near future.

During a recent Misfits event media scrum, as captured by Fred Talks Fighting, KSI opened up about his recent time off and how stepping away to regroup has left him eager for more.

“Obviously, the break is over. I feel ready to get back into the ring. I feel ready to smash more music…I feel ready to do everything.”

KSI then added that he feels “rejuvenated” and that he “can’t wait” to get back involved with the boxing community, music space, YouTube world, and more.

The Prime Hydration co-owner lost his first boxing match in October 2023, falling short to Tommy Fury via unanimous decision. Prior to this, the influencer had won all of his matches, meaning his flawless streak is over.

While KSI tried to contest the end result in the Fury fight, his call to have it overturned was not accepted and the unanimous result stayed as it was.

Since losing to Fury, KSI has been busy expanding PRIME as well as traveling to Japan and Vegas on holiday trips.

At the time of writing, the British YouTube star has not yet named his next opponent. However, comments he has made previously indicated that he has his sights set on a Tommy Fury rematch, a fight with Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, or Floyd Mayweather Jr next, if he gets his way.

Namely, the online feud between KSI and Jake Paul has been brewing for years now, the two hinting that they will eventually settle things in the ring since KSI defeated his brother Logan back in 2018.

During an interview in February 2024, Misfits Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland stated that KSI has “made it very public that he wants Jake Paul this year.”

However, Jake Paul is set to go toe-to-toe with boxing legend Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024. Meaning his ongoing feud with KSI is on the back burner for the time being.