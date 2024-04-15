How will Solo Sikoa’s takeover of The Bloodline impact their WWE civil war?

The Bloodline stable got shaken up at WrestleMania 40 and again on the most recent episode of SmackDown, introducing a power shift within their ranks as their civil war brews.

Solo Sikoa assaulted and kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline on SmackDown for losing to their brother and faction rival Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. John Cena and The Undertaker’s attack on the alliance during Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’ main event match on Night 2 also played a role in the betrayal.

Sikoa had the help of Tama Tonga, the newest wrestling superstar signed to the WWE. Their allegiance also confirmed the former NJPW wrestler would join The Bloodline. But the group is currently in a state of flux beyond Uso’s departure.

Reigns has taken a break after losing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to Rhodes and The Rock has his sights set on next year’s flagship event.

Thus, Sikoa appears next in line to head The Bloodline until Reigns returns. He initiated Jimmy Uso’s ousting and is now the longest active member in the group. But The Bloodline’s membership is also razor thin at the present as Sikoa and Tonga are all that actively remain.

The WWE did express their satisfaction with Tonga’s reception from the fans in his debut, per Fightful Select. Nevertheless, he may not jump the line with his introduction into the fold coming so soon.

The 2024 WWE Draft will heavily impact their structure, especially if Jey Uso crosses over to SmackDown. Additionally, if Sikoa runs rampant on SmackDown and earns a major bout at Backlash on May 4, the next WWE pay-per-view event, he could be in line to engage in Tribal Combat with Reigns for “Tribal Chief” rights, despite Reigns’ grander status.

Not to mention, a feud between The Rock and Reigns could be in the works once buildup to WrestleMania 41 gains steam. All of this will heavily factor into the war and the stable’s leadership.