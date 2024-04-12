Roman Reigns’ next WWE fight: A battle of the Bloodline is brewing

Although fans are unsure when Roman Reigns will appear in the WWE again, a burgeoning family feud is the most exciting option upon his return.

Roman Reigns’ illustrious 1,316-day title run ended at Wrestlemania 40, as new WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes completed his story at Reigns’ expense.

Reigns will likely take some much-deserved time off to prepare for the next chapter of his WWE journey. Triple H already teased that the return would be “mind-blowing.”

A case can be made for Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a scrum between former Shield members, especially after Rollins’ attempted interference in the Wrestlemania 40 main event.

Article continues after ad

However, a more intriguing storyline has been building for months, right in front of the WWE Universe. And it would set the stage for the biggest match in the company’s history.

Roman Reigns should target The Rock

WWE dropped breadcrumbs of beef between Roman Reigns and The Rock throughout the Wrestlemania 40 build — a matchup that was supposed to happen this year before fans pushed back.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth mentioning that Rock has prior Hollywood obligations and will be vacant from WWE programming in the next few months, as he revealed on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

As Reigns’ and Rock’s lengthy absences could coincide, WWE will likely save the eventual showdown for a premium live show. One way to set up Rock vs. Reigns is to have Rock turn back to a babyface.

Article continues after ad

Although Reigns and Rock worked well together during both nights of ‘Mania, one spot stuck out the most. It occurred when Reigns attempted to spear Rhodes, but missed, nearly cutting Rock in half.

Nothing came of this accidental bump, but it and Reigns’ desire to be the best of the Bloodline are enough to spark a feud between the two larger-than-life personalities quickly.

A championship match with Cody Rhodes should come first for Rock to finish out the “Final Boss” heel storyline. Ideally, this would take place at the biggest party of the summer — WWE SummerSlam.

Article continues after ad

Look for Rock vs. Rhodes to happen at SummerSlam in August or Survivor Series in November at the latest, with Reigns turning on “The Great One” and costing him the championship in his surprising return.

Article continues after ad

That allows Reigns to continue his all-time heel run while giving Rock a chance to do what he does best — win over the crowd as a babyface and elicit the loudest pops in the business.

It creates a “Battle of the Bloodline” feud for the remainder of the Wrestlemania 41 build. Creative can go all in on the Reigns vs. Rock dream match at next year’s ‘Mania.