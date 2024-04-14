The Bloodline feud intensifies after shocking Solo Sikoa betrayal on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa turned on Jimmy Uso in the most recent episode of SmackDown, stirring up more strife within The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso brought the internal war within The Bloodline to a head after assaulting his brother Jey Uso and costing him a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Friction intensified leading up to WrestleMania 40, and John Cena and the Undertaker’s attacks on Sikoa and the rest of the stable at the WWE flagship event helped transfer power over to the new Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes.

On the April 12 episode of SmackDown, Sikoa entered the ring alongside Uso and Paul Heyman for the first time since WrestleMania 40. As Heyman acknowledged Rhodes as the rightful title holder, Sikoa interrupted The Bloodline manager, angry over Reigns’ loss.

“Losing and winning matters, right? So there’s consequences to losing, right? Right?” Sikoa asked Heyman intimidatingly. “So that means, consequences need change.”

Sikoa then turned to a confused Uso and hugged him, saying “my brother, I love you,” before setting him up to get battered by new WWE superstar Tama Tonga. Sikoa then performed two Samoan Spikes on his older brother, body slammed him with a steel chair around his neck and effectively kicked him out of the wrestling faction.

It’s unclear what exactly moved Sikoa to betray Uso. Their bad blood stemming from Night of Champions may have lingered with the former NXT North American champion.

The 31-year-old also could have seen Reigns’ current time away as a perfect opportunity to seize power within the stable.

Reigns’ absence, The Rock’s upcoming hiatus due to Hollywood obligations and Tonga’s insertion into the mix add new variables to one of the WWE’s most intriguing storylines. For now, Sikoa appears to be slated to lead the group until Reigns returns.