WWE fans call Wrestlemania 40 main event “the best ever”

Wrestlemania 40 gave the WWE Universe two nights of jam-packed action, but the main event on night two stood out as an all-time great moment.

Every WWE title was on the line as Wrestlemania 40 hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The tag team titles, Intercontinental strap, World Heavyweight belt, and WWE Women’s Championship all changed hands.

But fans cannot quit talking about the final title change of the event — Cody Rhodes finishing his story by pinning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Although Rhodes deserves credit for pulling out the victory, it didn’t come without the help of a few WWE legends — John Cena and The Undertaker.

As the main event bout reached its third act, all hell broke loose. The Uso’s exchanged blows and Solo Sikoa tried his best to turn the tide in Reigns’ favor.

John Cena’s music hit at that moment, and the crowd exploded. He came charging to the ring and eventually put Sikoa through a table.

The Rock then made his way down to the squared circle, coming face-to-face with his former rival. Rock took Cena to the mat with a vintage “Rock Bottom.”

The stadium went pitch black as Rock stood over Rhodes with a belt in hand, and a familiar sound echoed through the speakers.

When the lights came back on, The Undertaker stared daggers into the back of Rock’s head. After “The Great One” realized what was happening, he was lifted high in the sky for a chokeslam.

The lights cut out again, and this time, when they returned, it was only Rhodes and Reigns left in the ring. Cody took advantage and landed the pinfall.

Two years after beginning his WWE story, Rhodes made good on his promise of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Several superstars came out of the locker room and showered Rhodes with admiration as he sat atop the professional wrestling mountain.

Overwhelmingly positive reactions from WWE fans worldwide came pouring in on social media. More than a few called it “the best Wrestlemania main event ever.”