Ronda Rousey slams WWE for giving Logan Paul ‘special treatment’ for his matches

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey claims Logan Paul is getting better treatment than she received during her time in the company.

Logan Paul has taken the WWE by storm with his surprising skill in the ring, resulting in the influencer becoming US Champion and defending the belt at WrestleMania 40.

However, Paul’s success is rubbing some former wrestlers the wrong way. UFC legend Ronda Rousey argued on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast that ‘The Maverick’ has been getting special treatment to develop his skills and put on hype matches.

Speaking with the ‘Jackass’ star, Rousey agreed with Steve-O that Logan Paul is a great performer, but wishes she was afforded the same time to rehearse that he’s been given.

Article continues after ad

(Segment begins at 46:55)

“It’s not evenly spread. He’s their next big star, you know? They’re rolling out the red carpet. It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It’s frustrating that everybody doesn’t get that treatment.”

Article continues after ad

Rousey explained that her first match was ‘incredible,’ because she had six weeks to prepare and it was an “instant classic,” but after that she never got the same opportunity.

“Why isn’t this the model?” she asked. “They’re doing that with Logan Paul and he’s having these fantastic performances. Look what you guys can do when you put organization and effort into things! It blows my mind that this billion-dollar company is succeeding despite itself in so many ways.”

Article continues after ad

The news comes as Ronda has been promoting her new book ‘Our Fight’ which delves into her fall from the top in MMA to her time competing in WWE.