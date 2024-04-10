Cody Rhodes’ next fight: A surprising WWE veteran set for return

Cody Rhodes triumphantly finished his story at Wrestlemania 40 against Roman Reigns. Now, fans wonder what is next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cody Rhodes left the company after a largely forgettable run with the WWE from 2006-2016 to help build a rival promotion — All Elite Wrestling.

Alas, Rhodes would find his way back to the WWE in 2022. He vowed to fulfill his father’s dream by winning the WWE Championship, a belt Dusty Rhodes never won.

Rhodes suffered a setback at last year’s Wrestlemania by losing to Roman Reigns, but he avenged that loss at Wrestlemania 40 and completed his — and his father’s — story.

Now that Rhodes sits atop the WWE mountain, fans have begun speculating who the first challenger will be for the newly crowned champion.

Assessing potential challengers for Cody Rhodes

WWE booked itself into a tricky corner by putting the belt on Rhodes. Whoever feuds with him next will likely suffer a loss, making it difficult to pinpoint a challenger.

Rumors of LA Knight, Randy Orton, Gunther, or Sheamus as the next feud for Cody Rhodes are swirling following his championship victory at Wrestlemania 40.

A title fight between Rhodes and Knight would be an easy move for the WWE. Both men are extremely over with fans, and a battle between babyfaces would be a nice change of pace.

Gunther just dropped the Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania 40 after a 666-day reign. A push for Rhodes’ title is a natural progression for Gunther’s story. But WWE could save it for the Royal Rumble.

Ultimately, a loss for Knight or Gunther risks “burying” them. As over as both men are, it would be a roll of the dice putting either one against Rhodes as his first challenger.

Then, there’s The American Nightmare’s former mentor, Randy Orton. The Viper has always been a “big brother” type for Rhodes — a “changing of the guard” match makes sense.

According to many fans online, Sheamus is the most likely option. WWE aired a video hyping his impending return during the April 8 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fightful Select believes Sheamus’ big return will come during the WWE Draft at the end of April. The idea is that the Celtic Warrior will head to RAW and immediately challenge for Rhodes’ belt.

Sheamus or Orton could afford a loss to Rhodes without destroying their momentum — as they’re already well-established with fans. This path is where WWE will likely turn.