Will there be a WoW Mobile game? Everything we know

Will we ever see WoW mobile? Or is Blizzard’s World of Warcraft going to remain a PC exclusive? Here’s everything we know.

Following Microsoft’s shock acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the future of the company’s iconic MMORPG, World of Warcraft, has been the subject of some pretty intense debate.

Will WoW come to console as an Xbox exclusive? Will it be added to Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service? The questions are endless, especially considering the game has struggled as a direct result of the recent lawsuit against the gaming publisher.

Another option for WoW is to go mobile, following in the bloodstained footsteps of Diablo Immortal. As all eyes look to the future of Azeroth, here’s everything we know about WoW mobile so far.

Is there a release date for WoW mobile?

At the moment there have been no official details of a mobile version of WoW, meaning that there’s no release date at this time.

Will we ever get WoW mobile?

As we mentioned before, there’s been no public discussion in official Blizzard circles about a mobile version of the game, but following an analysis from Twitch streamer and longtime WoW player, Asmongold, the game certainly has potential in the mobile sphere.

While watching a breakdown of the issue by fellow WoW personality Roberto ‘Towelliee’ Garcia, both concluded that a spinoff WoW mobile game would be an interesting idea. Focused around completing small objectives such as pet battles or Covenant missions, the pair certainly see the merits of WoW mobile – especially given the market is continually expanding.

Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra has also promised that a slew of “exciting” new game-related updates will be released throughout February, so it’ll be interesting Asmon and Towelliee are proven right.

So that’s everything we know about a possible WoW mobile game.

