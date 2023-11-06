Warcraft Rumble players are begging Blizzard for PC port due to battery issues

Players of the new Warcraft Rumble are asking Blizzard when they can expect a PC port of the game, as many are having battery issues while playing.

Warcraft Rumble was given a surprise launch at BlizzCon on Friday. After various tests and betas, the game is now out for iOS and Android. The Clash Royale-like sees players take control of some of the most recognizable faces in the Warcraft pantheon in a whole new format.

This also gives players an experience to rally behind as they wait for Season of Discovery at the end of the month. More than that though, it provides a Warcraft flavored game that’s available on the go, an impossible feat otherwise. It seems to be going down pretty well too.

That said though, that comes with issues. Warcraft Rumble is quite demanding and because of that, it is chewing through phone batteries. To offset that, players are already looking for new ways to play, especially around PC.

Players want alternate ways to play Warcraft Rumble

In a Reddit thread by user Epicurus38, titled ‘Warcraft Rumble is great but…’, they made a plea to the development team to create a PC version of the game. They said, “I hope they release the game on Battle.net launcher for PC soon” They added: “I find it pretty hard to fully enjoy WR on my phone. It stutters from time to time, and just eats the battery while heating up the phone more than some other games do.”

Another concurred about the battery saying: “The part about the battery is so true.” One user added that the convenience of playing on whatever device you’re currently at would be much better. I like to play when I’m relaxing at my desk but it’s so dumb to sit in front of my monitors and play on my phone.”

Warcraft Rumble appears to have a lot of potential as a fun Warcraft experience on mobile. That said until it both sorts out its power-eating and gets a PC port, its audience will always feel a little limited.