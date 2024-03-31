WoW devs confirm mysterious “experiences” are on the way soon

The first few months of 2024 have been a bit of a whirlwind for the dedicated World of Warcraft community and, if recent comments from the game’s developer are anything to go by, it’s not likely to let up soon.

In a post on the official World of Warcraft website, Executive Producer and Vice President Holly Longdale shared a cryptic update on what is already a huge year for the game. As part of that update, Longdale had this to say:

“It’s been great seeing so many players taking the plunge into Plunderstorm and we’ve loved seeing all of the stories and feedback as this experimental event evolves. It will be exciting to see some of the community content creators going head-to-head as duos during the Plunderstorm Creator Royale on March 30!

“This isn’t the end of the things we want to try in World of Warcraft, however, and we have more in store we can’t wait to show you.”

The 60-man Battle Royale Plunderstorm has proved immensely popular with the game’s community. The developer is set to increase that offering with the next weekly reset, introducing the opportunity for players to queue as a trio.

What exactly Longdale means is unclear but other time-limited events seem the likely choice. All of this comes at an incredibly busy time for the WoW ecosystem overall.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is set to release later this year as the next big step in the future of the mainline game. Before then, the Cataclysm returns to Azeroth, this time as the next edition in the Classic series, replacing WotLK-era servers in the process.

Outside of that, Season of Discovery remains hugely popular, with the game set to enter its third phase on April 4. If Blizzard keeps their promise and releases more experiences alongside all of that, there have been few times in WoW history that feel as positive as the present day.